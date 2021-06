(KNSI) – As four suspects are in custody for their alleged roles in one murder, another victim’s family waits for answers. 28-year-old Janesa Lashay Harris was found shot to death in her St. Cloud apartment about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 2nd. Her body was discovered by someone saying they were the property manager at the building on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. The Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.