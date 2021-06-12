American likely planning to ditch award charts
The Points Guy reports that the president of the American Airlines AAdvantage program has indicated to them that American is developing a system that will likely replace the current American Airlines award chart. Based on the direction that Delta and United have taken, it is reasonable to assume that American is working on a revenue-based model that will eliminate award charts and work toward a more fixed value of miles toward not only flights but a range of ancillary services.frequentmiler.com