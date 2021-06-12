Local organic food brand founder remembered as 'a force of nature'

Carla Bartolucci, founder and CEO of Jovial Foods, a North Stonington-based organic food company, died May 22 at her home in Italy after a brief illness. She was 53. Bartolucci and her husband, Rodolfo Viola, co-founded Jovial Foods in 2010 after their daughter was diagnosed with a gluten sensitivity. Already professionals in the organic food sector, they began researching possible solutions for their daughter's restricted diet, without compromising flavor and nutrition. They discovered einkorn, an ancient species of wheat that is tolerable, due to its genetic makeup, for those with a wheat or gluten sensitivity.