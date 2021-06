The Yankees assigned Wilson (hamstring) to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Wilson has been on the shelf since late May with a right hamstring strain, so he'll presumably require at least one or two tune-up outings in the minors before being brought back from the 10-day injured list. Prior to being shut down, Wilson appeared in 15 games out of the Yankees bullpen, giving up nine earned runs on 13 hits and six walks over 13.1 innings.