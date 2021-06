Record: 20-44. Pace: 51-111. Change on 2004: -6. We apologize for the absence of your regularly-scheduled beercap, Turambar having to bail at the last minute due to - and I quote - a “social event I was not planning on.” In other words: Mrs. Turambar. :) He is ordered to spend the weekend getting lack of sensitivity training, and will be back Monday. On the plus side, you have one of the few SnakePit writers who does not care about the NBA playoffs, so this game will at least be getting my full attention. Having spoken in the preview about the joy of Shohei Ohtani, I might well have been watching this one anyway. It was also nice to see Bob Brenly back in the booth, his absence being another reason I chose not to watch any games this week.