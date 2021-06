We reported yesterday news that a possible trade is being discussed between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues. It would see the central pieces of that deal be Vladimir Tarasenko (plus pieces) going to the Flames and Matthew Tkachuk going to the Blues. The reason the trade is being rumored is because many think Tarasenko’s time in St. Louis is done, while reports are now surfacing that Tkachuk wants to make a change.