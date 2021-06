Raina Huang travels the world and takes on food challenges that will entertain you and shock you. She recently took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge. The 26-year-old content creator has an impressive following on social media. As of June 14th, 2021, she has nearly 2 million followers on TikTok. She also has nearly 94 million total video views on YouTube. Those numbers are incredible. However, there are stats I found on her official website that are even more impressive. Raina has won 438 eating challenges and/or contests. She's only lost 35. If fact, she has it all documented. You can watch each win or loss by clicking here.