During the pandemic Tumbleweed Smith has been in his studio doing interviews by phone. Since he wasn’t traveling, he used his time going through his collection of more than 13,000 interviews to prepare a new one-man show. This time he is using only colorful women who love to laugh. The new show is OUTRAGEOUS TEXAS WOMEN OF CHARACTER. It will be presented for the first time at 2 PM Saturday, July 3 in the Limpia Hotel Ballroom in Fort Davis. There is no admission charge. He will be doing a different one-man show at 5 PM that same Saturday in the same location. If you want to laugh in a cool place, come to Fort Davis over the July 4th weekend. You’ll find plenty of things to do.