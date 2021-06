Renato Moicano will enter the Octagon with Jai Herbert at UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The opening odds have Moicano priced at -250 while Herbert is at +200. Renato Moicano walks into the cage holding a record of 14-4-1. The 32-year-old will fight at 155 lbs and stands 5'11". The orthodox fighter stretches 72". Jai "Black Country Banger" Herbert comes in at 6'1" and steps on the scale at 155 lbs. The orthodox fighter steps into the cage holding a record of 10-2-0. The 33-year-old has a reach of 77". Regarding significant strikes, Renato Moicano lands 5.40 per minute while Jai Herbert lands 1.83 significant strikes per min. Moicano is landing 46% of the significant strikes he tries and Herbert connects on 30%. Concerning the fighter's defense, Moicano takes 3.74 significant strikes per min and "Black Country Banger" allows 2.61. Moicano also defends 65% of the significant strikes his opponents throw his way and Herbert is able to deflect 48% of the strikes thrown in his direction.