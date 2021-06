Three Oregon wildfires have the state on high alert as the state braces for a long fire season. Over the weekend, a Klamath County fire burned more than 1,150 acres near Bly Mountain Cutoff Road in the neighborhood of Klamath Falls. One of the biggest so far this year, the blaze threatens 125 structures, according to state and local officials. Its cause is under investigation, though most fires in the state are human-caused, especially in 2021.