Thor: Love and Thunder Photo Reveals Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Costume

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth just posted a picture of himself with Chris Pratt and the Internet is freaking out about it. Both men are in costume and a lot of people think that’s confirmation of the Guardians being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. It wouldn’t be that out of line to draw the same conclusions. Viewers saw the hero take off with his new friends at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. If that weren’t enough, Hemsworth decided to make a big goof on Chris Evans as well. The actor’s birthday is tomorrow and he decided to riff on how people debate which one of them is the “best Chris.” It’s a silly moment on the scene of a huge production. Compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans don’t know a ton about Love and Thunder. That should all change in a while as 2021 enters the back half.

comicbook.com
