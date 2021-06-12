Cancel
Public Safety

Sask. RCMP officer on-duty dies during traffic stop

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
Smirs Interior News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say an RCMP officer was struck and killed by a truck he pulled over in rural Saskatchewan on Saturday morning. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton had been following the truck, which was allegedly stolen, before attempting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask. She says the...

www.interior-news.com
#Indian
