Two Michigan Lottery players won $4 million prizes in May, according to the Michigan Lottery website. One of the wins came from a Worth Millions instant ticket sold at a Citgo gas station in Rockford. It was purchased by Dawn Force, 62, of Rockford. She told the Michigan Lottery she buys a ticket every morning on her way to work and that she doesn't plan to quit her job because she loves what she does for a living.