Free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell should never get a chance to sign with another team. Here’s why the former Steelers star should be finished in the NFL. Le’Veon Bell is making waves – and hardly for the first time. After doing next-to-nothing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, the former All-Pro running back took to Twitter explaining that he will “never play for Andy Reid again.” Bell is a complete afterthought at this point in his NFL career, but it’s astounding that he would have the audacity to come out and say some of the things he has said.