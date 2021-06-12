Mozzicato strikes out 17 to lead East Catholic baseball to first championship since 1997

For one last time this season, East Catholic’s undefeated baseball team was “goofy” and “weird,” as the players like to say, laughing and jokingd while warming up for the Class M baseball state championship game against Northwestern on Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown.

The Eagles’ offense, as potent as any in the state, once again found ways to score, employing smart baserunning and timely hits. The traveling circus of MLB scouts camped behind home plate, a common sight at Eagles’ game this year, had their radar guns fixed on the senior lefthander in pinstripes.

And for the final time in his high school career, on the biggest of stages yet, Frank Mozzicato was brilliant.

A likely high-round draft pick this July, Mozzicato pitched a shutout, struck out 17 batters, allowed just one hit and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored for the top-seeded Eagles in a 7-0 win over second-seeded Northwestern. The win gave East Catholic its first title in 24 years, the last coming in 1997 under the direction of Jim Penders Sr.

“Hats off to Northwestern,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said. “They just kind of ran into the buzzsaw that is Frankie.”

Mozzicato, a UConn commit, struck out at least two batters each inning, and got the side in the second, fifth and seventh. The lone hit he gave up came in the fourth inning — a leadoff double from sophomore Fred Camp. He then struck out two and induced a ground out to strand Camp at third base.

After allowing an earned run to Conard in the season opener, Mozzicato has pitched 49 2/3 scoreless innings to finish off his senior season. His team finishes the season 25-0; Northwestern is 23-2.

“My mechanics were nice and smooth, I felt everything going the right way,” he said. “As soon as we put up two runs in the first, I knew I had a good chance.”

The game-winning run came quick. East Catholic’s leadoff hitter, Trevor Juan, singled to open the bottom of the first, then Mozzicato singled. Alex Irizarry, a junior committed to Maryland, drove in Juan with a single. He and Mozzicato advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, and Ryan St. Jean drove in the pitcher with a flyout to right field.

A two-run lead was more than enough for Mozzicato, who cruised for six more innings as the East Catholic offense plated two more runs in the second and three in the fifth.

“I’ve played on many teams, and this is by far the biggest family feel I’ve ever had,” said senior Ryan Shaw, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored. “There’s not much I wouldn’t trade to play another season with these guys. It’s pretty bittersweet, but this is what we’ve been working for. We’ve had our eyes on this for a while.”

Fiori ate dinner with Penders Sr. — East Catholic’s all-time winningest coach and four-time state champion — two weeks ago. He promised to do something even the 600-game winner never accomplished: win a state title wearing pinstripes.

Clad in vertical lines, Fiori lifted the program’s fifth championship trophy into the air.

“I wanted it so much just for these guys,” Fiori said. “Just the human beings they are. The way that they’re there for me, other than just baseball ... you just don’t have those types of relationships with kids.

“I’m just so thrilled for these guys. They deserve it.”

Mozzicato singled in the bottom of the sixth, was lifted for a pinch runner and received a standing ovation. He pitched the seventh inning — the final frame of his high school career — in dominant fashion.

Strikeout.

Strikeout.

Strikeout.

He flung his cap into the air after Northwestern’s Wyatt Weber swung and missed for the final out, and was mobbed on the mound by his teammates. He admitted he was terrified when his catcher, Hank Penders, tackled him out of midair and dragged him to the bottom of the pig pile.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” Mozzicato said. “He’s a scary dude to run after you. He used to be a little squirt, now he’s bigger than me.”

The rows of scouts in attendance likely weren’t fans of a potential million-dollar arm being tossed around in an excited frenzy. But as Mozzicato has repeated, over and over, professional baseball and his future can wait. While he’s risen up MLB draft boards and made national headlines in recent weeks, his focus has been on the season at hand.

He capped it off in near-perfect style, and with a trophy to boot.

“It’s where it belongs, here at East,” Mozzicato said. “I’m so proud of these guys. Coach Fiori is the best, love him to death. You’ve just got to soak it up and enjoy it.”

