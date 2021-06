Interested in tapping into your creative side and developing your artistic skills? The Alpine Arts Center and the Town of Vail have teamed up to provide a series of affordable outdoor art classes that will be taking place all summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Starting this week, local art instructors from the Alpine Arts Center will be providing hands-on instruction in a variety of mediums every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m, right before the Hot Summer Nights Concert series.