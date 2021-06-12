Cavs rumors: Cleveland trying to steal Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker from LeBron’s Lakers

One day, people will be looking back at Alex Caruso’s career and think he’s got to be the GOAT. The Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard has exploded into the NBA scene as one of the most popular players today. He’s in that extremely exclusive territory of players with zero haters. We all just love to see Caruso get on the floor and take flight for a powerful dunk to the astonishment of folks who had never seen him play before — the same people who originally thought he only checked into the game as a novelty. Everybody loves Caruso, but only one can say that she does so romantically. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, Alex Caruso’s girlfriend: Abby Brewer.