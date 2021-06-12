“Bossam: Steal The Fate” Sets New Record For Highest Drama Ratings In MBN History

This weekend is the premiere of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Jirisan (Mount Jiri) and boy was it a rollercoaster in K-ent during the week day before due to the scandal from the male lead of the previous drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Whatever the reason, it’s time to delve into the world of mountaineering and mountain rescue and Jirisan grabbed a whole lot of viewer attention in its Saturday premiere. The drama brought in 9.097% AGB nationwide ratings, the highest premiere for a cable drama in the weekend time slot ever. The only higher cable premiere of a drama was Hospital Playlist 2 which premiered in its Thursday time slot earlier this year with 10.007%. The third place in highest cable premiere is Mr. Sunshine with 8.852%, the Encounter (Boyfriend) in the fourth spot with 8.683%, and the fifth spot goes to Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) at 8.0303%. Congrats to the cast and crew of Jirisan for setting a new record and as for the reviews from what I’ve seen online it’s mixed but leaning towards positive and interested from K-netz.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO