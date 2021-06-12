“Bossam: Steal The Fate” Sets New Record For Highest Drama Ratings In MBN History

Variety will present a virtual showcase of buzzy new programs coming from Korea’s KBS, SBS and FormatEast on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Jun Young Song, program director and showrunner for Korean Broadcasting System, and Iljoong Kim, senior director of Seoul Broadcasting System and an executive director of FormatEast, SBS’ format sales unit, will offer details of three upcoming shows. KBS is the original home of “The Good Doctor,” the medical drama that ABC adapted into a hit starring Freddie Highmore.
KBS will raise the curtain on the singing competition series dubbed “The Song We Loved, A New Singer,” which taps...
