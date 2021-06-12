Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mY6mx_0aSeTGwM00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday.

Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds, who have won nine of 12 since falling a season-high six games below .500 on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19-19 on May 16.

“It was important to get over that bit of a hump,” Miley said. “We were right around it, just underneath it. It’s great to get back to .500.”

Jesse Winker, right behind Castellanos in the batting race, went hitless but made a spectacular backhand catch while skirting the left-center field wall to rob Garrett Hampson leading off the sixth.

The Rockies have lost each of their road series this season and slipped to 5-26 away from Coors Field, compared to 20-14 at home. Opponents have reached double figures in runs in each of their last three games, and they’ve lost four of five and six of their last eight.

Miley singled twice and drew a leadoff walk in Cincinnati’s two-run sixth inning. The left-hander, who logged his first career no-hitter on May 7, overcame muggy conditions that included a 93-degree gametime temperature to allow six hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings.

“We just couldn’t mount a comeback against him,” Colorado manager Bub Black said. “He’s got an assortment of offspeed stuff, and we couldn’t conquer it. He’s a different kind of pitcher than what guys see in the modern era.”

Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the fourth inning by plate umpire Marvin Hudson. Bell appeared to be arguing over a foul tip call after a swing by Winker.

“It’s best to keep it between myself and the umpire,” Bell said. “I went out to ask a question. I will stop right there.”

Colorado right-hander Germán Márquez tied his career high by allowing 12 hits. He lasted two batters into the sixth, getting roughed up for nine runs, eight earned, with two walks and five strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

The Rockies, with starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon held out of the lineup, capitalized on third baseman Suárez’s two-base error to put together a second-inning three-run rally and take a brief 3-2 lead.

ANOTHER RUNG

With his third inning single, Votto broke a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Perez for fifth on the Reds career hits list. Votto has 1,936. Johnny Bench, another Hall of Famer, is next with 2,048.

FARM HAND

Reds SS Kyle Farmer made a diving stop to his left and, from his stomach, shoveled the ball from his glove to second baseman Jonathan India to start an inning-ending double play in the third.

SAFE IN LEFT

Winker signaled “safe” after a member of the grounds crew tripped and fell on his in short left field while retrieving a foul ball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Black said IF-OF Chris Owings is tentatively scheduled to leave on Sunday for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. Owings has been on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb.

Reds: Suárez was back in the starting lineup after leaving Friday’s game early for treatment on a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts Sunday. He allowed one run in seven innings against the Reds on May 16 at Coors Field in a game Cincinnati ended up winning, 7-6.

Reds: RHP Tony Santillan was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his major league debut on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Miley
Person
Marvin Hudson
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Johnny Bench
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miley Votto Propel Reds#Ap#The Cincinnati Reds#The National League#Gametime#Triple A Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reds lose Votto in first inning, fall to Padres

Cincinnati first baseman, manager David Bell ejected in 7-5 loss. The Cincinnati Reds figured their odds of winning Saturday’s game took a huge turn to the plus side when San Diego superstar Fernando Tatis left the game in the fifth inning with a shoulder injury. They didn’t expect any heavy...
MLBdenversun.com

Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

A day after helping his team make offensive history, Joey Votto made some of his own Saturday as the host Cincinnati Reds used timely hitting and defense for a 10-3 victory that continued the road misery of the Colorado Rockies. Votto's two-run single in the third wiped out a 3-2...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Pair of walks in return

Votto (thumb), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. The veteran first baseman saw his first game action since May 5 and displayed his trademark patience at the plate. Votto operated out of the cleanup spot for the seventh time this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll begin to log more time in a premium slotting that will often place him behind Nick Castellanos and ahead of Eugenio Suarez. Votto will also look to rediscover the momentum he seemed to be generating before his injury, as he'd slashed an impressive .273/.385/.545 across the 26 plate appearances covering his last seven games leading into his month-plus absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Cranks sixth homer

Votto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Brewers. Votto got the Reds on the board by taking Freddy Peralta deep in the second inning. It was the sixth long ball of the year for the 37-year-old, who collected a pair of walks in his return from a month-long stint on the injured list Wednesday after dealing with a thumb injury. Despite a slow start to the season, Votto was heating up before the injury and will look to continue that success now that he's healthy.
MLBallfans.co

Reds 10, Rockies 3: Another lopsided loss on the road

After obtaining an early 3-2 lead, the Rockies looked pretty lifeless in surrendering eight more runs and losing 10-3 in the second game of this three-game set. Germán Márquez struggled with the command of his breaking ball over the course of the afternoon. It was clear from the first inning that Márquez didn’t have the command he has over his last few starts. The Cincinnati Reds were able to put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. To add insult to injury for Márquez, he was also picked off by Miley after singling in the fifth inning.
MLBdawsoncountyjournal.com

Rockies’ Bud Black hoping slumping catching duo will improve

The statistics are sobering. Rockies catchers Dom Nunez and Elias Diaz had a combined batting average of .158 entering Friday night’s game at Cincinnati, by far the worst mark in the majors. On the road, it was .104. Nunez, at least, has shown some power, hitting five home runs and...
MLBohionewstime.com

Reds complete a 3-game sweep in the Rocky Mountains

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaker two-run homer when the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to complete a three-game weekend series sweep, with rookie Tony Santilan and five rescuers twelve. A human runner was stranded. The victory raised the Reds above .500 on 32-31 for the first time since...
MLBMLB

Votto at heart of Reds' historic 5-HR barrage

CINCINNATI -- Of all the Reds who homered Friday night vs. the Rockies, Joey Votto appeared to enjoy his the most. In the third inning of Cincinnati's 11-5 victory at Great American Ball Park, Votto's long ball was potentially the backbreaker for Colorado. It was already a 4-0 game when...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 65 thread: Germán Márquez vs Wade Miley

After an absolute shellacking in the first game of the three-game set in Cincinnati, the Colorado Rockies look to bounce back an salvage their second road win of the trip. Ace Germán Márquez (4-5, 3.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies and will look to build on a nice run that he has put together in his last six starts. Since having the worst outing of his career on May 4th in which he failed to get out of the first inning after allowing eight runs to the Giants, Márquez has been on an absolute tear. In his last six starts, Márquez has an ERA of 1.89 and a record of 3-2 due to a lack of run support.
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 11, Rockies 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds hit five homers over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati extended the Colorado Rockies’ road woes with an 11-5 win on Friday night. Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland,...
MLBRed Reporter

Miley dazzles on the mound and at the plate, Reds win, 10-3.

Wade Miley - 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K - 2 for 2, BB, R. While it did not seem that Miley had his best stuff ever, he did enough to keep the Rockies at bay which is saying something because they do have an offense that can score a few runs. Miley impressed in both facets of the game, pitching seven innings while giving up only one earned run and getting on base three times. There’s probably a stat for how many times that’s happened in Reds history, but I don’t have the time.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Routed by Reds

Marquez (4-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and two walks over five-plus innings as the Rockies were downed 10-3 by the Reds. He struck out five. Ten of the 12 hits off Marquez were singles as the Reds peppered the Rockies into...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Launches homer Monday

Votto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's win over Milwaukee. Votto socked his eighth homer of the season with a seventh-inning blast off reliever Eric Yardley. The veteran first baseman has been displaying lots of power of late with three homers over his last five contests. Votto has also hit safely in five straight games.
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto: Aggressive baserunning has been 'infectious' for Cincinnati Reds

MILWAUKEE – Joey Votto is 37 years old, a future Hall of Fame candidate and he’s inspired by his teammates. He told rookie Jonathan India that he admired how India showed his passion on his first career homer earlier this year. He’s had conversations with Nick Castellanos, Tyler Naquin and India about how they’re always hustling on the basepaths.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Slumping Padres start 10-game homestand vs. surging Reds

The San Diego Padres have been looking forward to Thursday for a long time. The COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in California, and Petco Park in San Diego is open to 100 percent capacity. Thursday's opener to a 10-game homestand has been billed as the 2021 Re-Opening Day. There will be bunting, a flyover and a packed house.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Wade Miley: Takes no-decision Thursday

Miley allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Thursday. The two runs against the southpaw came on solo home runs by Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado. In 10 of his 12 starts this year, Miley has limited the opposition to two or fewer earned runs. He's posted a strong 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 68.2 innings. The southpaw lines up for a decent matchup next week on the road in Minnesota.
MLBwhbl.com

Rockies 7, Brewers 3

DENVER, CO (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers struggled in all phases of the game Thursday night and dropped the opener of a seven game road trip 7-3 to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. It was the fourth straight loss for the Crew and dropped them out of a first place tie with the Cubs.