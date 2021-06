After meeting in World Cup qualifying just over a week ago, Argentina and Chile will run it back to open their respective Copa América campaigns on Monday in Rio de Janeiro.. In their June 4 meeting, Lionel Messi's goal from the spot was canceled out by Alexis Sanchez in the first half as the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw. Argentina will come into Monday's tournament opener having blown two straight leads in World Cup qualifying; La Albiceleste took a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute against Colombia on Wednesday before the hosts stormed back for a 2-2 draw.