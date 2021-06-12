Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRr4s_0aSeT75400

MIAMI (AP) —

Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017.

“It’s kind of what we needed after that last trip to be able to come home and play well. It’s important for us to get some momentum,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said of his club’s 1-9 road trip that preceded the current homestand. “Hopefully, we’re able to close these guys out (Sunday). We can’t afford to stop.”

Díaz hit his first major league homer, a pinch-hit shot to start the fifth inning.

Thompson (1-1) started the planned bullpen game and limited Atlanta to three hits, striking out six in a longer-than-expected outing.

“I don’t know if it’s truly hit me yet,” Thompson said. “I’m sure it will shortly.”

The 27-year-old right-hander pumped his fist after his outing-ending strike out of Ronald Acuña in the fifth.

“Acuña is an amazing player,” Thompson said. “Being able to shut them down that last inning was a really important factor for me and I think my emotions showed it.”

In addition to the win, Thompson got his first major league hit when he singled in the second.

Freddie Freeman hit his 15th homer, a two-run shot against reliever Anthony Bass in the eighth, as the Braves lost their fourth straight.

“We’ve got to continue to prepare and play hard, you have to handle it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve been through this all year, where we have to handle tough situations and these guys have.”

The Marlins scored in the first without a hit. Jazz Chisholm walked, advanced two bases on a groundout and wild pitch and raced home on Jésus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly.

Duvall’s leadoff homer in the fourth put Miami ahead 2-0. Duvall drove Atlanta starter Max Fried’s 0-2 pitch into the walkway above left center for his 12th home run of the season.

Fried (3-4) was lifted after six innings. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits, struck out four and walked two. He remains winless against Miami in eight career starts.

Anthony Bender relieved Thompson and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Richard Bleier got the final out in the seventh. Dylan Floro closed it with a perfect ninth for his second save in five chances.

Aguilar’s RBI single in the eighth gave Miami its final margin.

“With these guys, you know they’re going to keep coming at some point,” Mattingly said. “When they break out, they break out big. Any run you can get, you feel better about.”

Acuña singled before Freeman’s homer and has reached base 21 consecutive games.

MIGHTY THOMPSON AT THE PLATE:

A soft liner to right that fell in front of Acuña enabled Thompson to not only reflect on his pitching performance, but the base hit.

“That was really cool,” Thompson said. “Swung a bat I think two days ago for the first time in years.”

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

Even after the Marlins end their six-game homestand Sunday, the total through 65 games still shows a road tilt. Once they finish the series with the Braves, the Marlins will have completed 30 home games, compared to 35 on the road. The road slant is based on the 10 games played in each of Miami’s three previous trips. The Marlins’ next road trip beginning Monday will feature six games and two stops.

“The way our schedule lined up, we had those three really long road trips back to back to back so you kind of feel you’re constantly on the road,” Miami infielder Jon Berti said. “It’s been a nice change of pace to be back home in a familiar ballpark and a place we like to play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (undisclosed injury) was placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to be recalled before his next scheduled start on Tuesday.

LHP Drew Smily (2-3, 5.82) will start the series finale for the Braves on Sunday, while the Marlins will go with RHP Pablo López (2-3, 2.76).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Anthony Bass
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Homer
Person
Don Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Ap#The Miami Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Zach Thompson: Blanks Atlanta for first MLB win

Thompson (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four hits over five scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out six without walking a batter. In only his second big-league start, the unheralded 27-year-old held the Atlanta offense in check over 66 pitches (45 strikes) and lasted just long enough to collect his first win. Thompson hadn't tossed more than three innings in any outing this year, either for Miami or for Triple-A Jacksonville, but with the Marlins scrambling to find warm bodies to plug into the rotation right now, he will continue to get stretched out after this strong performance.
MLBTitusville Herald

Another 1-run loss for Braves: Alcantara and Marlins win 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins won by one for a change, and the Atlanta Braves again came up just a little bit short. Yimi García worked around a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the ninth inning to seal the Marlins' 4-3 win Friday. They improved to 5-12 in one-run games, while Atlanta has lost three consecutive games by a run each.
MLBallfans.co

Morton, Braves melt down in 4-3 loss to Marlins

Charlie Morton’s battled a fair bit of adversity so far this season. He’s been doomed by big innings. He had that one horrendous start where he didn’t make it past the first. His HR/FB is elevated. But, tonight, he was just plain bad, and the team couldn’t bail him out. As a result, the Braves lost 4-3, their third straight defeat.
MLBallfans.co

Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

MIAMI (AP) — For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

Atlanta Braves (29-33, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves descend further into the darkness as offense falters in 4-2 loss to Marlins

After yet another stretch of frustrating games for the Braves, they went into Saturday with an opportunity against a relatively weak team in the Miami Marlins. Things did not start out well for Atlanta, however, with a 1-2-3 top of the inning from the offense, and Jazz Chisholm scoring on a walk, a groundout, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly. Dansby reached with one out in the second on a wild pitch strikeout and an Almonte single combined with a throwing error left Dansby and Almonte on third and second with one out. Contreras struck out and Inciarte popped out as neither were able to bring in a run. Fried allowed two singles, but recorded two strikeouts and a groundout for a scoreless second.
MLBwhopam.com

Reds win, Cubs down Cardinals and Braves lose to Marlins Saturday

The Cincinnati Reds got a 10-3 win over Colorado at Great American Ballpark Saturday afternoon. Reds pitcher Wade Miley delivered seven innings and reached safely in all three of his plate appearances in the win. The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon with pregame at 11:40 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Earns second straight win

Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Atlanta. Alcantara gave up RBI base hits to Ozzie Albies in the first and third innings but kept Atlanta's offense scoreless for the rest of his outing. Through 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old owns a 3.39 ERA and an 80:24 K:BB across 85 innings. He's allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of those 14 outings. Alcantara is lined up to take the mound in St. Louis next week.
MLBTalking Chop

Austin Riley powers Braves to 6-4 win over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves jumped out to an early lead and then held on at the end for a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves didn’t waste any time getting to Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a single and then moved over to third on a double by Freddie Freeman. After Ozzie Albies popped out, Abraham Almonte worked a walk thanks to a generous non-strike call to load the bases. Austin Riley then snapped out of his slump with a single to center that scored Acuña and Freeman to stake Atlanta to an early 2-0 lead.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins 4, Braves 2

In tonight’s edition of “Where is the 2020 Version,” we highlight Max Fried. Last year, it seemed Max had turned the corner. He had his lowest ERA, FIP, WHIP, and home run rate of his career in 56 IP. That was good enough to put him 5th in the Cy Young voting in the short season.
MLBallfans.co

Cardinals break tie in eighth, beat Marlins 4-2

The Cardinals, who had won only one game in each of the preceding two weeks, got a jump on this week Monday night. Having lost nine of their past 10 and 11 of 13, the Cardinals engaged in a back-and-forth with the Miami Marlins, finally prevailing 4-2 in a battle of bullpens before a paid house of 24,281 at Busch Stadium.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways from Braves’ win over Marlins

Before Sunday, the Braves had lost their past four games by a total of five runs, including two walk-off losses in Philadelphia. So, yes, the hard-fought 6-4 win over the Marlins was much-needed. “Stuff is going to turn our way,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Dansby (Swanson) and I talk...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Marlins Jump on Davies, Beat Cubs 10-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Luis Marte: Returns to major-league roster

Marte's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Marte was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on June 6, and he went 1-for-18 with a run, three stolen bases and seven strikeouts across his last five minor-league games. He'll now rejoin the major-league roster and should serve in a depth role after Deven Marrero was designated for assignment Saturday.
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves upended 9-0 by Tourists but take series, four games to two. Atlanta Braves’ Touki Toussaint to pitch with Rome Braves Tuesday night as part of his rehab assignment.Atlanta Braves stop skid, beat Marlins 6-4. Both teams off today. Former Berry Vikings pitcher Collin McHugh gets 800th Major League strikeout.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Asheville added one run in the top of the first inning against starter Bryce Elder. After two quiet innings, the...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

UNDATED (AP) — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader. DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

DeGrom Returns Strong As Mets Beat Braves 4-2 In Game 1

Jacob deGrom (7-2) returned Monday with five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in Game 1 of the day’s doubleheader. DeGrom made his regularly scheduled start after leaving last Wednesday’s start early with shoulder soreness. He struck out six Braves while walking two and giving up a hit during his final inning. He threw 70 pitches, and his ERA is 0.50 through 12 starts.