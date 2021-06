The global aerial imaging market size is poised to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. An innate need for agriculture and crop management, disaster management, maintenance of pipelines, detecting the enemy troop from distant in military and defense, and covering a huge range of events happening on the ground has produced an impeccable demand for aerial imaging solutions worldwide. In fact, India stands to be one of the highly vulnerable countries to witness natural disasters. And this fact has indeed carved out a profitable curve for aerial imaging market in the region.