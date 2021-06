In a league where every team plays each other at least once, you’ll eventually run into a game between the to worst teams in the league. This season, it’s actually quite surprising, since there are some teams that actually won’t play eachother. But luckily, we have the Chicago Fire hosting FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night, two teams that combine for two wins, two draws, and 11 losses so far this season. Let’s see who will be missing out on this fantastic occasion.