Mchenry, IL

Police arrest felon, woman wanted for selling stolen guns in McHenry

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 11 days ago
A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, and a McHenry woman have been charged with possessing multiple guns and selling stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 45, of the 4300 block of Parkway Avenue in McHenry, was indicted on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, six counts of unlawful sale or transfer of a firearm, and residential burglary.

Grayslake, IL
