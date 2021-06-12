Police arrest felon, woman wanted for selling stolen guns in McHenry

A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, and a McHenry woman have been charged with possessing multiple guns and selling stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 45, of the 4300 block of Parkway Avenue in McHenry, was indicted on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, six counts of unlawful sale or transfer of a firearm, and residential burglary.