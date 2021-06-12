At delayed U.S. swimming trials, pent-up energy and a stacked roster could make for drama

OMAHA — When Lilly King rounded a corner and stepped onto the pool deck at CHI Health Center Arena on Friday afternoon, five years after she had last set foot in the building, she was nearly overcome with emotions — both from the rush of memories from 2016, when she pulled herself out of that pool as a first-time U.S. Olympian, and from the anticipation of what is to come over these next eight days at a swimming trials like none before.