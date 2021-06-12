Cancel
Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 11 days ago

Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who...

www.sacbee.com
