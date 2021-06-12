Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Office’: Steve Carell Admitted It Was ‘Difficult’ to Leave the Show and Was ‘Ridiculously Emotional’

By Wendy Michaels
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Steve Carell left The Office, fans were sad to see him go and the cast and crew of the show were especially hit hard by his exit. Carell shared that it was “difficult to leave” and his last take on the show was “ridiculously emotional.”. Steve Carell said it...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Brian Baumgartner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#The Office Deep Dive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Steve Carell McDonald’s Commercial You Totally Forgot About

It’s amazing what people can find on the internet when they go looking, since if anyone is paying attention and has a decent to excellent memory they might recall a time when Steve Carell wasn’t nearly as popular as he is today. The funny thing is that it sounds as though Steve thought he’d hit the jackpot when he scored this commercial, and at the time it was likely that it felt that way since McDonald’s is a big deal when it comes to filming a commercial, as over the years their commercials have featured several big-name celebrities. At the time this was filmed he was still a part of The Second City in Chicago, where plenty of big names have rolled through in the past, and was likely thinking that things couldn’t possibly get any bigger than they were at that moment. Luckily for Steve things did start getting bigger since in the 90s, when this was filmed, he was still largely unknown to a lot of people. But by sticking with his act he was starting to get big in the early 2000s and, as it’s been seen, he’s become one of the best-known comedians in the world.
TV & VideosVulture

Paul Rudd Takes Will Ferrell’s Insurance and Life in the Shrink Next Door Trailer

No amount of co-pays are worth this bullshit. In the first trailer for The Shrink Next Door, a dramedy series adapted from the popular 2019 podcast, Will Ferrell portrays a wealthy schmuck who decides to visit a psychiatrist to the stars (Paul Rudd, still not aging) to help work out some lingering issues. Soon enough the days become months, and the months become years, and the psychiatrist has somehow taken over every part of his patient’s life: He’s living in the Hamptons manse with his wife (Casey Wilson), working as the president of the family business, and, presumably, funneling in some extra cash on the side. As some would say, Well, how did I get here? “I do believe,” he taunts Ferrell’s character in the trailer, “you’ve just had what us head-shrinkers call a breakthrough.” This can’t end well. The Shrink Next Door, also starring Kathryn Hahn, will premiere on Apple TV on November 12.
TV & VideosGamespot

The Office Almost Had A Very Different Theme Song

The theme song to The Office is one of the most iconic of all time. However, the workplace comedy almost had an entirely different--and very well-known--theme that would have set a very different tone. During the latest episode of , series stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey set the record straight on the iconic show's opening tune.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

‘The Office’ Stars: Then and Now

Few sitcoms have been as well-received and obsessed over as much as The Office -- and for good reason. Over nine seasons, the long-running NBC comedy about the lives of people working for the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company produced some of the best television episodes of the 21st century. It’s...
ComicsPosted by
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Kids' animated shows are udderly ridiculous

Pamela Loxley Drake knows the difference between a cow and a bull. Why don't cartoonists?. So I was walking behind the sofa where my granddaughters sat watching kids' TV. I stopped in my tracks, my mouth flew open, and I gasped. "What are you watching!?" I yelled. My granddaughters both...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Most Ridiculous Wish For His Next Show

As a celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern sure knows what it takes to stand out in a highly competitive industry. As per his official website, Zimmern was always fascinated by food and decided to pursue a career in the culinary space as a child. He did well for himself when he grew up, working with several established eateries in New York and improving his skills in the kitchen. Zimmern is now perhaps best known for his show, "Bizarre Foods" where he is often seen tackling unusual recipes and dishes. "Food is the simplest way for me to learn about another culture," he told the Travel Channel. "Share a meal with folks and it will change your life as you see what real people are thinking and feeling."
TV SeriesEastern Progress

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Gets Even More Ridiculous in Star-Studded Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson just dropped a hilarious new trailer for the show’s second season. The Season 2 preview promises new sketches and a star-studded cast of guest stars, featuring Bob Odenkirk, Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, John Early, Julia Butters, Mike O’Brien, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Richardson, and Tim Heidecker.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
MusicFinger Lakes Times

Emotional Interview with Kathryn Hahn | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy and Kathryn Hahn have a conversation with each other while adapting to random emotional situations. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Aniston Shows ‘Ridiculously Special’ Friend Courteney Cox Some Birthday Love

Always and forever! Jennifer Aniston praised her longtime friend Courteney Cox in honor of her 57th birthday on Tuesday, June 15. “Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial,” Aniston, 52, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair in the early 2000s when Cox was pregnant with daughter Coco Arquette. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

When performing 'kanyadaan' in TV show made Reena Kapoor emotional

Reena, who plays Ranju in the show, will be seen performing the sequence at her eldest daughter Shalu's wedding, a ritual that is traditionally performed by the men in the family. "Recently, we shot a wedding sequence in which my character Ranju had to do her eldest daughter Shalu's Kanyaadan....