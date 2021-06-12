Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon some of us saw strong to severe thunderstorms which knocked down trees and produced small hail. As we continue through this evening a few more storms will be possible but coverage will be shrinking and eventually drying out as we head into early Sunday morning. The Weather Prediction Center still has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding through this evening, remember never walk or drive through standing or high water. Winds will be out turning out of the northeast this evening into tomorrow morning as a backdoor cold front slides into our area. Wind should stay between 5-10 mph.