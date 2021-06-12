Cancel
Appleton, WI

Honoring "Old Glory" at the 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
 11 days ago
Ahead of Flag Day, which is celebrated annually on June 14, those across the Fox Valley honored “Old Glory" at the 70th Annual Appleton Flag Day Parade, making it the nation's oldest.

Watch below to get a feel for what the parade was like:

Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Valerie Juarez

This year's theme, “Home of the Brave,” was meant to honor our hometown heroes.

“What is great about this year is we’re honoring hometown heroes. You have this aspect of military and hometown heroes because our hometown heroes, our frontline workers were key to stopping this COVID-19 virus,” said Andy Bong, Appleton.

Valerie Juarez

Patriotic pride was seen from miles away as front line workers, alongside other organizations marched from one side of College Avenue to the other.

Valerie Juarez

As they celebrated the anniversary of the stars and stripes, the parade also consisted of patriotic floats, high school students participating, marching bands and more.

Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez

Below you can see the the mayor for the City of Appleton marching down as well:

Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez

Hundreds of spectators also came out to honor our beautiful American flag.

Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez

Many of them waving flags of their own and wearing patriotic colors.

Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez

NBC 26 WGBA

Society
