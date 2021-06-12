Last chance to catch this unique event this Sunday in Ohio

The Columbus Expo Center in Ohio has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience. This exciting event has already welcomed millions of visitors across the country and is now in Ohio until Sunday, June 13th, 2021.

Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The Jurassic Quest Drive-through is a dinosaur exhibit that has allowed families to have safe and socially distant fun throughout 2020 and 2021.

Jurassic Quest's animated dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes, and you see them roaring and moving as you drive through the installation. The interactive drive-through experience includes more than 70 true-to-life dinosaurs, including the 50-foot long Megalodon.

The informative 1-hour choose-your-own-audio adventure tour begins with baby dinosaurs greeting you, and features show entertainers and dino wranglers. It includes legends such as T. Rex, Spinosaurus, and Triceratops.

Besides making epic memories, a safari-style family photo set against a dinosaur backdrop is included as a memento of your experience.

"Just went today my daughter loved it! She loves dinosaurs and all she wanted to do was get out to pet them lol. great job putting it together!" - Breeanne Mckinnon.

The best thing about it is the great price at only $49 per car for up to 8 people. That's a cheap fun day out for the whole family.

There is also the option to buy a pack that includes dinosaur surprises as well as arts and crafts to do at home.

"The whole family had a blast. My six-year-old was very excited to see dinosaurs and compare them to the size of our car. The tour took about 45 minutes and the commentary was great. We loved our quest pack and the free photo as well. Totally worth every penny!" - Manders Staffa.

Even if you don't live in Columbus, it is worth taking a short road trip from other parts of Ohio so that you don't miss the nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience!

Columbus Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave, Columbus, Ohio.

Hourly sessions are available on Sunday from 9 am-8 pm. For more information and bookings, visit www.jurassicquest.com.

Jurassic Quest follows all safety protocols and is a contact-free experience, and is fully accessible and safe for all families. Check our safety and accessibility page for more information. - Jurassic Quest.

