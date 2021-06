SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the area of NE Morse and Kansas Avenue in Topeka on reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Shane Hilton. After finding no vehicles there, officers were then sent to the 1900 block of N. Topeka on the report of a stolen vehicle. The two incidents were related and the vehicle’s owner reported being shot at by the suspect when he located his vehicle.