Troy, TX

Troy PD and the Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal stabbing

25 News KXXV and KRHD
 11 days ago
The Troy Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating a murder that happened Friday evening.

Around 9:30 Friday night, Troy PD was dispatched to the 200 block of Coby Drive where officers found a 58-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest.

Medical officials on scene attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Scoot Csombok out of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The suspect, a 46-year-old male, was taken into custody and remains in the Bell County pending charges.

Both the victim and the suspect were out of state visitors and were related to each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.

