ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that, for the first time, Maryland’s 7-day positivity rate dropped below 1%. The state is reporting a record-low 7-day positivity rate of 0.95%—down 84% since mid-April. Last week, the state reported a single-day positivity rate under 1% for the first time. Overall, 19 jurisdictions are reporting a positivity rate under 2%. Official data is available at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.