Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

4 men sought in SR-54 shooting near Paradise Hills

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2Fh1_0aSeKx3w00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - CHP officers and sheriff's deputies were searching Saturday for four men who fled their vehicle on state Route 54 after a shot was fired at another vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 2:22 p.m. Saturday on westbound SR54 at Reo Drive, according to a CHP incident log.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Colorado told California Highway Patrol officers someone in a white Lincoln Continental shot at his vehicle, then crashed under the Reo Drive overpass in the Lincoln Acres neighborhood.

Four occupants of the Lincoln Continental fled the scene, a witness said.

Officers located a firearm in the crashed vehicle and said it appeared one shot was fired.

The driver of the Colorado later found a bullet hole in the rear of his vehicle, the CHP said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with CHP officers, were searching nearby residences for the four suspects.

All lanes were shut down on westbound SR54 because of the shooting investigation, according to Cal Trans San Diego.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln Acres, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#California Highway Patrol#Chevrolet Colorado#The Lincoln Continental#Chp#Cal Trans San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related