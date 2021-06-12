Alva man found guilty of murdering teens, impersonating officer

A Lee County man has been found guilty of murder and other charges for impersonating an officer and targeting teens in Lee County.

Elwood Robinson, 48, of Alva, was convicted of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Falsely Personating a Law Enforcement Officer. The jury returned the verdict late June 10, following a three-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for August 10.

Several high school-aged kids were hanging out late at night on November 16, 2018, in Alva, at a gathering spot called “Linwood."

Robinson heard a loud argument from that area while in his home, located about a quarter-mile away. He drove to a spot near the Caloosahatchee River, where he encountered the first victim.

The teen flagged Robinson down and asked him for help, saying he was stranded and needed a ride home. Robinson told him not to worry, that he was a police officer, and would take care of the situation. The teen got into his truck.

Another teen attempted to drive out of the area and Robinson tried to block the car. He proceeded to chase the car at speeds of over 100 mph, but the driver was able to lose him. The first teen was still in Robinson's front passenger seat during the chase.

Rather than take the victim home as he requested, Robinson went back to the Linwood area. Two people showed up, a male and female, to retrieve her car. Robinson got out of his truck with a 357 revolver and ordered the male to the ground. He did this while pointing the gun at him and claiming he was a police officer and would take him to prison. Robinson then ordered the female to get the first teen out of his truck saying he was his son.

Two more people arrived, friends of some of the victims. Seeing the gun, one attempted to protect his friend on the ground, he tried to disarm Robinson and pushed him.

Robinson stumbled, got up and shot the teen on the ground in the back of the head. He then shot the kid who pushed him.

After killing the two boys, Robinson turned and fired at a female victim, striking her right hand, the bullet grazed her shoulder, partially hitting her neck. She survived.

The defendant then pointed the gun at another girl but did not shoot.

The teens fled to a friend’s house and called 911 and Lee County deputies responded.