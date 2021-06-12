Cancel
Columbus, OH

'(The) high school baseball field has been a second home for me': Dispatch Scholar Athlete Dominic Panzo, Whetstone

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSport played: Baseball (4 years) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; qualifier in state and national competitions for design and applications with Business Professionals of America; scored 32 on ACT. Athletic highlights: Second-team all-league and member of three-time league champion in baseball. College choice: University of Miami (anticipated major: sports...

