Filming on the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ period romance “Bridgerton” began last month, and Stephen Colbert had the pleasure of revealing a first look at the upcoming episodes — and the new heartthrob taking over for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page — during Tuesday’s “Late Show.” A pleasure that was truly all Colbert’s, because this “sneak preview” was completely fabricated by him from old Season 1 footage of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, with actor Gilbert Gottfried’s “Lord Sexy” subbing in for Page’s Simon Basset.