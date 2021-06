On the very first play of the game, Pete Alonso’s flip to Marcus Stroman went awry. Covering first, Stroman dove to the ground in his attempt to corral the ball. Tommy Pham was safe at first and awarded a base hit. Stroman walked back to the mound visibly shaking the dirt off his bare hand. His signature bravado came out in the next at-bat. Stroman went to his darting split-finger and got ...