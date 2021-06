The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks have seemed destined for their third consecutive trip to College World Series from Day 1 of this season. Sure, there have been a few bumps along the way. Mid-March was rough with back-to-back home losses to Oklahoma and Alabama, the latter by an almost unexplainable 16-1 margin. You could probably throw last Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Nebraska into that same mix.