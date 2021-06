The event was absolutely fantastic our children loved it so much and as grown it was amazing we had our frights, loved the movie and the dj was awesome the party before the movie was more than we could of imagined, we saw a sign for Christmas on the way in, we can only imagine how great that will be and we will definitely be their. We have tagged you on our business page for all our customers to see and their friends. Thankyou so itch for a great family day out.