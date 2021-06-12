CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays hand Orioles record-setting 14th road loss in row, 5-4

By MARK DIDTLER ~ Associated Press
 2021-06-12

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4 on Saturday. It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore...

