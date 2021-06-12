Rays hand Orioles record-setting 14th road loss in row, 5-4

BOSTON (CBS) — Hunter Renfroe had one of the most lethal outfield arms in all of baseball in 2021. He may end up earning some hardware for it. The Red Sox’ right fiedler was named as one of the three finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in right field. Kyle Tucker of the Astros and Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Yankees are the other finalists. Gallo took home the award last year. 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – Right Field – AL: Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Joey Gallo #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/AVMswDow2T — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 28, 2021 Renfroe was tied for the MLB lead in outfield assists with 16 this season, his first in Boston. Renfroe, however, also led all MLB outfielders in errors, with 12, three more than any other outfielder. HUNTER RENFROE WITH THE WALK-OFF THROW 🚀 RED SOX WIN!!! (via @mlb)pic.twitter.com/HXzDnmYHaQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2021 No other Red Sox were named as finalists, though three former Red Sox outfielders — Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi — were all named as finalists at their respective positions. Winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

