The Vegas Golden Knights are one step closer to getting back to the Stanley Cup finals. The Knights beat Colorado 6-3 on Thursday night in front of a sellout home crowd at T-Mobile Arena to win the series 4-2. After losing the first two games of the series in Denver, Vegas bounced back to win four games in a row against the top seeded Avalanche and send them home for the summer. The Knights now have home ice advantage for as long as they remain alive in the playoffs and move on to the league semifinals where they’ll face Montreal starting with game one on Monday night at T-Mobile at 6pm.