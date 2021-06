By now, I’m sure many of your leagues are at or near the halfway point of their seasons. This season continues to be full of headlines and entertainment. From the ongoing investigation to superstars continuing to emerge – the MLB is filled with exciting storylines. Now, we will even get to see the highly coveted Wander Franco. It’s the season that keeps on giving, and I can’t wait to see what Franco does. He will surely live up to the hype.