Cleveland, OH

3 killed, 4 injured during early morning shooting in Cleveland

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 11 days ago
CLEVELAND — Three people died and four others were injured during an early Saturday shooting in Cleveland, authorities said.

A 40-year-old man died at the scene, and two men, ages 40 and 36, died at an area hospital, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reported. None of the victims have been identified, the newspaper reported, citing Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Three women and a man were injured during the shooting, which occurred in the Kinsman neighborhood of Cleveland, WEWS reported.

A 36-year-old woman suffered a bullet graze to the head, a 30-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 43-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, the television station reported. A man, whose age was not given, suffered a bullet graze to the head, Ciaccia told reporters.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting, WJW reported.

Two other people were fatally shot in separate incidents across Cleveland, the television station reported.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

