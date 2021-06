From the West Coast to West Texas, the Stanford Cardinal has hit the road and is set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the next round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. As the No. 8 and No. 9 national seeds in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Texas Tech and Stanford should theoretically provide the most intriguing Super Regional. At least, in theory, these two teams should be the closest in terms of quality as they are seeded right next to each other.