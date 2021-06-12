Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mother Has Repairman Fix Furnace, After He Leaves She Notices Sweetest Note On Receipt

By lansing
Posted by 
Lansing Daily
Lansing Daily
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. How true that is! Sometimes we find kindness in the unlikeliest of places; and when we do, we are reinforced about the love the Lord has for us. There may be times when we are at the lowest point of our lives or are faced with challenges that seem insurmountable. But, God seldom gives us problems more than we can handle and if he does, he makes sure to send help. This help can come in the form of a loved one or in the way of a perfect stranger. Irrespective of the form it takes, we can always feel the love of God when help does come our way.

lansingdaily.com
Lansing Daily

Lansing Daily

Lansing, MI
277
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

LansingDaily.com is a news agency which shows all local news, sports and political news. LansingDaily.com is ran by volunteers and recently was founded in December.

 https://lansingdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magnuson Sheet Metal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: He understands

I’m the proud dad of two little ones. We have one little guy who is only eight weeks old and a girl who is almost two. Our girl has really begun to talk, in fact sometimes it’s hard to keep her quiet, especially in church when she sees me up on stage. She just can’t help yelling, “Dad!” But as most parents know, one of the challenges with a toddler is that we can’t always understand what they’re saying because their words haven’t developed. Over the course of time, we learn what some of their words mean and what they’re trying to communicate, but there’s still a lot of times where in her mind, she’s being very clear with what she’s trying to say, but we just can’t understand it.
U.K.22 Words

Mom Left Angry After Kindergarten Renames Father's Day

A mom was recently left feeling very angry after her daughter's kindergarten renamed Father's Day. Karla Gardner, from London, was furious when her daughter returned home from kindergarten with a card reading "Special's Day." As apposed to "Father's Day," which was celebrated in the U.K on June 20th. Gardner accused...
Petsheavenofanimals.com

Mother Dog Has No Idea Why She And Her Babies Were Dumped At Shelter

No one can say for certain what life had been like for Melody before she was surrendered to a Texas animal shelter last month, yet another unwanted pup discarded by her owner. But the dog’s frail and emaciated condition hinted that hers had been an existence wrought with neglect. There...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
Florida Statethebl.com

Florida bartender becomes ‘hero’ with note disguised as receipt

After saving two ladies from a creepy guest by giving them a note hidden as a receipt, a Florida bartender has been dubbed a ‘hero’ and has gone viral online. Allie (@trinityallie) posted an image on Twitter of the bartender who rescued her during an awkward interaction with a guy. “This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt!”. Allie wrote. “Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.”
Celebritiesindialife.us

Mallika Dua pens note for mother after immersing her ashes

Mumbai, June 16 : Actress-comedian Mallika Dua penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr Padmavati Dua on Wednesday after immersing her ashes. "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy," Mallika wrote in an Instagram post.
Retailfox10phoenix.com

Mother of 6 arrested after leaving children unattended

ATLANTA - Police body cameras captured the emotional scene as South Fulton police officers Cpl. Garvin, Cpl. Moore and Capt. McCain comforted a baby and her five siblings. The children ranging in age from 2 months to 6 years old were in distress, sweaty, and crying after Cpl. Garvin discovered them alone in a running vehicle that was parked in the fire lane in front of the Walmart on Old National Highway at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Animalsheavenofanimals.com

Pig Has Sweetest Reaction When His Best Friend Passes Away

Spot the pig was just a baby — but he had already met his soulmate. Rescued from a family who bought him as a pet on a whim, Spot was 8 months old and living at his new home when he met little Sientje the piglet. Their new mom, Rachel Vos of Aubel, Belgium, saw the connection right away.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

The Game Emotionally Calls Out His Children For Ignoring Father’s Day

The Game was seemingly hurt by his children, and his family for not acknowledging Father’s Day. In a lengthy Instagram post, the L.A. rapper expressed his hurt in disappointment, after only his eldest son wished him a happy Father’s Day, and gave him a gift. The Game has 3 children, and says he takes care of a host of other folks around him.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Mallika Dua Pens Emotional Note for Late Mother Padmavati Dua After Performing Her Last Rites

Actress-comedian Mallika Dua penned a note in memory of her late mother Dr Padmavati Dua on Wednesday after immersing her ashes. “Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It’s where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy,” Mallika wrote in an Instagram post. Mallika Dua’s Mother Chinna Dua Dies of COVID-19; Actress Says ‘My Amma I’m Sorry’.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Amomama

Minnesota Mother Loses 14-Year-Old Son Demaris after He Was Shot Following a Graduation Party

The shooting of a 14-year-old boy, during a graduation party in Edgewood Avenue, Woodbury, on Saturday night has raised concern over the security of the youth in Minnesota. Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl, 14, was leaving a graduation party in the Woodbury neighborhood when he was brutally shot. He was in the company of his brother, Davion, 16. The Woodbury Police posted on their Facebook page.