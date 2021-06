Until my late teens, I had a bitter-sweet relationship with my hair. It was curly, frizzy and basically unmanageable. It took me a long time to understand how to control and nourish my hair. Now that I have, I can’t stop experimenting with products and hairstyles. It’s true what they say, every hairstyle highlights a new aspect of one’s personality. Here’s the thing though, too much experimentation isn’t always good. Tessica Brown is a perfect example of that. She is the girl who used ‘Gorilla Glue’ to keep her hair in place. It was a ‘sticky situation’ that obviously, went horribly wrong. But this traumatic incident seems to have inspired her to create her own line of hair products. Forgive us if we’re a little sceptical about this.