Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

The injury to Tyler Glasnow headlines this week’s depth chart review. Regardless of your take on Glasnow before the season, there’s no denying his dominance through the first two-plus months of the season. We’ll touch on who fills in for Glasnow on the Rays in that section. Oh, and this person named Wander Franco is receiving the call to the big leagues. Outside of the Rays players, we have several deep-league players who gain an increase in playing time with injuries to the starter. As always, we have a full slate of injuries, news, and notes for many fantasy-relevant players. Let’s get after it.