Mom Is Caught Stealing Groceries, Then Cop Sees Her 3 Kids Are Starving And Changes Mind

A man was arrested for looting from a burned home in Bagdad. YCSO spokesman Chris Wilson says on June 8-th, a witness reported seeing a man entering a home burned in the Bagdad Fire and taking a rifle from it. The man then left the area in a white van. Later that day, a YCSO Deputy spotted the white van and made contacted with the driver, 45-year old Jorge Meza-Diaz of Bagdad. When questioned, Meza-Diaz admitted to the deputy that he had taken the rifle from the burned house, but denied taking any items from any other home. The suspect had stashed the rifle at his home and allowed the deputy to recover it. The rifle was determined to be a pellet rifle and still had soot on it from the burned house. Wilson says the next day a search warrant was conducted on Meza-Diaz’s home at which time several other soot covered items were recovered. He says the items likely came from other burned homes. YCSO asks that those who lost their home, check to see if anything is missing.