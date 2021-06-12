Justin Lin Reveals The Most Difficult Thing He Had To Do For The Fast Franchise

The road to the newest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise has been a long one, and that was the case even before the film needed to be delayed due to a global pandemic. The Fate of the Furious added another billion dollars to the franchise coffers, and even before it came out we knew there were plans to make a ninth and tenth entry in the series. However, there was potential concern as to exactly how the ninth movie would go forward when Michelle Rodriguez made it clear that she might not return to the series if something wasn't done to help the female characters be better represented in the movies. On the eve of the film's release, Rodriguez is apparently quite happy with how it all turned out. And she's glad she's been part of this nearly 20 year run.