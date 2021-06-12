Justin Lin Reveals The Most Difficult Thing He Had To Do For The Fast Franchise
Director Justin Lin has become as important to the "Fast and Furious" franchise as any of the performers. Since boarding the franchise as the director of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," Lin went on to direct the next three films before handing the directorial reins of "Furious 7" to James Wan, who had directed "Saw" and "The Conjuring." Lin couldn't stay away from the movie series for too long, however, and fans were excited to learn that he would once again take on directorial duties for the next film, "Fast and Furious 9," officially known as "F9."www.looper.com